MORE MISERY: Gasoline up by $4.50 this week; diesel by $3.06 | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica News | Loop News
Motorists will be facing another round of big price increases at the pumps as of Thursday, June 2.

This is according to the latest price listing released on Wednesday by Petrojam, the state-owned oil refinery.

According to the listing, the prices of both 87 and 90-octane gasoline have been increased by $4.50, and will be sold for $211.39 and $216.40 per litre, respectively.

For motorists using diesel, the automotive version will be sold for $214.01 per litre following an increase of $3.06, while ultra-low sulphur diesel will be sold for $216.74 per litre, also an increase of $3.06.

Users of kerosene will also pay more this week. The commodity has been increased by $4.50, and will be sold for $188.30 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum is up in price by $0.50, and will be sold for $75.59 per litre, while butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $86.15 per litre after an increase of $3.06.

The marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-ups to the prices from Petrojam.

MORE MISERY: Gasoline up by $4.50 this week; diesel by $3.06

