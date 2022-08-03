More mobile units, quick response teams coming as serious crimes spike Loop Jamaica

The police are reporting that serious crimes such as murder, robbery and break-ins are up for the first seven months of the year when compared to the same period last year.

Speaking at the Jamaica Constabulary Force monthly press conference Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson said that robberies have gone back to pre-COVID figures.

Murder is up by 4 per cent, robbery is up by 11 per cent and break-ins are up by 4 per cent when compared to the January to July 25 period last year.

Anderson said that domestic and gang-related issues featured significantly as the motive for murders.

On the other hand, Anderson said rape and shooting have been down by 16 and 8 per cent respectively.

The commissioner said that the police are pushing back on serious crimes, especially murders and robbers. To that end, he said that more mobile units and quick response teams would be delivered to police divisions.

“We will be asking divisional commanders to review their anti-robbery strategies,” he said.

Meanwhile, the commissioner appealed to persons to utilise the Domestic Violence Intervention Centres that are located across the country.

“I am asking you report disputes before they become violent,” he said.