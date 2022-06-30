More Monymusk please, patrons quenched by a series of rum seminars | Loop Jamaica

More Monymusk please, patrons quenched by a series of rum seminars
Kadeem Rodgers

Monymusk at Rum Festival

There couldn’t be a conversation about rum without the inclusion of one of Jamaica’s foremost rum distilleries: Long Pond Distillers.

Long Pond Distillers is one of the two remaining distilleries in Trelawny, Jamaica, and is known worldwide for its flavourful pot still rums.

Since 1753, the distillery has prided itself on providing premium Jamaican bulk rum blends for a host of premium brands worldwide and the award-winning Monymusk Plantation expressions.

The Monymusk Plantation team delved into this dossier to execute a thirst-quenching series of seminars at the Jamaica Rum Festival (JRF).

With two rum-charged seminars and a seemingly unending supply of Monymusk Plantation rums, patrons were as informed as they were eager to savour their own concoctions

