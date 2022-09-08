More multiple killings; two double murder in two hour period Loop Jamaica

Hours after the police high command reported a rise in the number of multiple killings where two or more persons were shot and killed at any one time, local authorities are again probing two double murders.

In the first incident in Westmoreland, detectives assigned to the Major Investigation Division (MID) were left probing a double murder carried out by unknown gunmen in Whitehall, Negril, Westmoreland on Wednesday.

Two other persons, including a female, were shot and injured during the attack.

The deceased has been identified as 23-year-old construction worker Orlando Evans of Hideaway Lane and 34-year-old Winston Cassanova of Phase 2, Whitehall Tank Hill; both in Negril, Westmoreland.

Reports are that at about 9:00 am a man who is on a murder charge was returning home after he went to report on the condition of bail at the Negril Police Station, ran when a black car drove up beside him.

Three men alighted from the motor car and opened gunfire at him.

After the attackers escaped in the motor car, it was discovered that three men and a woman were shot.

They were taken to the hospital where Evans and Cassanova were pronounced dead.

In the other incident, in St James police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a double murder in the Barrett Town district in the parish also on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Chrysanthie Wilson of a Barrett Town, St James address and a man, only as Shabba.

Reports are that at about 12:30 am the two were pounced upon and shot while they were at a house in Barrett Town.

They were both taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Investigators are said to be following a strong lead into the killing.

Police in a press conference on Tuesday, reported that there was a 2.7 percent increase in major crimes over the last year for the period January to August when compared to the corresponding period last year.

The revelation was made by the Police Commissioner, Antony Anderson, who said that a total of 58 more murders were committed over the mentioned period. He was speaking at a press conference on Tuesday.

“In terms of major crimes, at the end of August, there was a 2.7 percent increase in major crimes over last year.

Murder was up by 6.1 percent or 58 more when compared with the corresponding period last year,” the commissioner said.

Police also reported a jump in the number of multiple killings were two or one persons were being shot and killed at any one time.