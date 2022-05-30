More peace in Jamaica means more prosperity, declares Chuck | Loop Jamaica

In stressing that violence should never be used to solve disputes, Justice Minister Delroy Chuck has suggested that once Jamaica is experiencing more peace relative to conflict resolution, it will be prosperous.

“Jamaica has to be a peaceful and prosperous country; that must be the vision every single one of us has for Jamaica,” Chuck declared while speaking at the Legal Aid Council’s justice fair in St Mary last week.

“If Jamaica was peaceful, it could be prosperous, and what the Ministry of Justice is determined to do is to bring justice to every corner of Jamaica, so that every citizen has access to some justice service to resolve the concerns and problems they have,” he stated.

While acknowledging that Jamaicans have challenges and problems which often lead to conflicts, Chuck said the Justice Ministry through various programmes, continues to assist citizens “to resolve them in a peaceful and appropriate way”.

Continuing, he said: “(With) far too many problems in Jamaica, persons believe that the only way to resolve it is to abuse the person(s) who is causing the problem, and so often, they use violence against the person(s) that they suspect is causing the problem.”

According to the minister, such responses are not the “right approach”, and with the correct assistance through the various initiatives of the Justice Ministry, those problems can be adequately resolved.

Once the appropriate resolutions are found, more time can be spent on achieving the vision of making Jamaica prosperous, Chuck stated.