More personnel, response capacity soon for Hanover Police Division Loop Jamaica

Police Commissioner, Major General Antony Anderson, has disclosed that more personnel are shortly to be added to the Hanover Police Division.

He argued that in the past, among the reasons the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has been unable to significantly increase the number of cops in the police divisions was because the overall recruitment could not adequately keep up with the rate of attrition from the force.

But he explained that recruitment numbers have significantly improved over the past two years.

“It is actually quite a small team (in Hanover), and it’s something that we intend to grow. The number of police officers in the parish is, I believe, too few. We have been unable in previous times to really grow Hanover because of a challenge that we had force-wide, and that challenge is that over many years we have not been able to grow the force,” explained Anderson.

He was addressing a stakeholders’ meeting at Round Hill Hotel in Hanover on Tuesday afternoon.

“Fortunately, that is not the case now. So over the last two years we have been growing the force. We have moved from a situation where we were basically training 400-plus officers a year – some 400 to 450 officers through our training establishment per year … – at the same time we were losing a similar number. The obvious thing is that we couldn’t grow. At the moment, for the past two years we have recruited 1,250 officers for each year. That has given us a net 800 or so, which we have been supplying to various divisions with those officers,” he outlined.

He added that the JCF has also invested in addressing the demand for increased numbers in hotspot areas.

Major General Antony Anderson speaking in Hanover on Tuesday.

“We are not looking at slowing down recruiting anytime soon, and we have persons graduating on Friday (June 9), a batch of 270 coming up. So we have expanded our capacity to train that number, 1,250 roughly per year, using the four (available) institutions. So we have expanded that mode,” the police commissioner said.

Anderson also revealed plans to boost the quick-response team in Hanover.

“The other thing that we will be doing in Hanover is doing some work in increasing mobility, specifically around their motorcycle quick response capacity. Now that at the moment is very minimal in Hanover, but I believe everywhere we have put it, it has been effective in controlling and curbing certain types of crime, and our ability to respond to incidents that are unfolding have increased significantly through that. And Miss (Superintendent Sharon) Beaput (commander of the Hanover Police Division) and her team will be the beneficiary of that increase capability,” Anderson stated.