More power issues for customers across other parishes – JPS Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) has advised that while its teams have been successfully addressing small pockets of outages across several parishes since Sunday, the ongoing rains and lightning in some areas, have resulted in new service interruptions across a number of other parishes.

On Sunday the company listed a number of communities in St James, St Elizabeth, Trelawny and St Andrew as being out of power, and on Monday afternoon it advised of other parishes being now on the radar.

In a release, the power supply company said work is now on, “most notably”, in several communities in Clarendon, as well as St Catherine, Manchester and St Thomas.

It said teams are also working to restore the Mavis Bank area and King Weston and its environs, both in St. Andrew.

The company said it is closely monitoring service levels, as the weather conditions continue to deteriorate in some locations, restricting access into communities and creating unsafe working conditions.

The release said JPS remains committed to serving all its customers with the highest safety standards in mind.