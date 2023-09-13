More pressure: Young Jamaica blasts Golding over slavery skit Loop Jamaica

More criticism is being heaped on People’s National Party (PNP) President Mark Golding and the party’s General Secretary, Dayton Campbell, following their involvement in a skit which some liken to a black enslaved man in chains.

Young Jamaica, the youth arm of the governing Jamaica Labour Party, has described the skit as “offensive” and said it was “deeply concerned and disturbed by the recent actions” of the two men.

The “offensive” skit was played out Sunday night in Golding’s South St Andrew constituency at his annual constituency conference at the Tony Spaulding Complex in Arnett Gardens.

During the seemingly contrived skit, Golding was called on stage by Campbell to use a key to open a silver chain that hung from the neck of a black man who was wearing dreadlocks.

According to the man who goes by the alias ‘Big Stone’, the chain represents the “bondage” he and others have been under since Andrew Holness assumed the role of Prime Minister in 2016.

Their depiction has not gone down well with Young Jamaica.

“The duo’s portrayal of slave chains and related imagery has ignited outrage among Jamaicans and has drawn sharp criticism from the Young Jamaica membership,” read a statement from the JLP affiliate.

“The use of such offensive imagery, which harkens back to the darkest period in our history when our black ancestors were subjected to the horrors of slavery, is not only insensitive but deeply disrespectful to the memory of our ancestors who endured unimaginable suffering,it added.

According to Young Jamaica, the PNP’s use of such imagery “is a direct insult to the countless heroes and heroines who fought valiantly for our freedom and independence. These individuals sacrificed their lives and livelihoods to secure a brighter future for all Jamaicans, regardless of their racial or ethnic background”.

Young Jamaica is urging Golding and Campbell to issue an immediate and unequivocal apology to the Jamaican people.

“These apologies must acknowledge the pain and offence caused by their actions and affirm their commitment to respectful and responsible political discourse,” it said.

Since the skit, the Opposition party has faced a barrage of criticism on social media with Jamaicans accusing Golding and Campbell of “mocking” the suffering that was endured by Africans during slavery in the Caribbean and the Americas.