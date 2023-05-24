More protesting about hefty salary increases for elected politicians Loop Jamaica

Protesters, led primarily by the Advocates Network Group, on Wednesday continued to register disapproval of the level of salary increases that have been announced for members of the political directorate.

Clearly not satisfied with Prime Minister Andrew Holness’ speech and personal concession on the matter on Monday evening, the protesters took to the vicinity of the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service at National Heroes Circle on Wednesday, and continued to vent their displeasure at the overall development.

Some of their viewpoints were captured in the video above.