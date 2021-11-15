More psych evaluation ordered for alleged ‘cult church killer’ | Loop Jamaica

Andre Ruddock, the member of Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries in St James who has been implicated in the murder of a congregant during a ritual last month, is to undergo a more detailed forensic psychiatric evaluation.

The decision was made by Justice Vinette Graham-Allenwhen Ruddock appeared in the Home Circuit Court on Thursday.

The 32-year-old man is charged with the murder of TanikaGardener, an employee of Appliance Traders Limited (ATL).

Initially, Ruddock was remanded in custody for a psychiatric evaluation to be done.

However, prosecutors requested the more detailed evaluation, which would determine, among other things, the accused man’s state of mind at the time during the incident at the Montego Bay, St James-based church last month.

The forensic psychiatric evaluation report is to be submittedby December 3.

Ruddock was remanded in custody until that time.

Police reports are that on Sunday, October 17, the congregants were gathered during a suspected ritual at the church on the instructions of now-deceased controversial pastor, Kevin Smith.

During the event at the, Smith reportedly instructed a congregant to slit Gardener’s throat.

The individual refused, and Ruddock allegedly grabbed the knife that was on hand, and used it to slash the woman’s throat in the full view of other members of the church.

Another member of the church, Michael Brown, was also killed during the night’s bizarre events, which culminated with an alleged shootout between members of the church and the police.

Another congregant, Kevaughn Palmer, who reportedly attacked the law enforcers with a knife, was shot and killed.

Many members of the church, including Smith and Ruddock, were subsequently arrested.

Ruddock reportedly gave a caution statement in the presence of two justices of the peace (JPs) for the parish of St James a day after the incident. He was eventually transported to Kingston, where he was charged with murder.

Smith died in a motor vehicle crash on Monday, October 25, before he was charged.

A policeman, later identified as Constable Orlando Irons, also died as a result of the crash on the Linstead bypass road in St Catherine.