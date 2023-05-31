More rainfall expected for drought-hit Jamaica as trough lingers Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Jamaica News
Loop News

5 hrs ago

(Photo: iStock)

Jamaica, which has had stringent water restrictions imposed by the National Water Commission due to the ongoing drought affecting sections of the island, is expected to receive increased rainfall for the remainder of this week.

The Meterological Service of Jamaica said this is as a result of a broad trough that is producing unstable weather across the western Caribbean. The trough is expected to linger across the western Caribbean for the rest of the week.

The forecast is for mostly cloudy conditions with periods of showers and thunderstorms, which could be heavy at times, to affect most parishes today and continue through to the weekend.

Fishers and other marine interests should exercise caution as sea conditions will deteriorate in the vicinity of showers and thunderstorms, especially on the north coast, the Met Service said.

Here’s a look at the weather forecast as of 5am Wednesday, May 31, 2023, according to the Meteorological Service:

24-hour forecast

This morning/afternoon/evening,…Cloudy, with periods of showers and thunderstorms across the island.

Tonight:… Mostly cloudy, with isolated showers mainly across south-central and eastern parishes.

Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today… 33 degrees CelsiusMaximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today… 33 degrees Celsius

3-day forecast (starting Thursday):

Thursday and Friday: Cloudy with periods of showers and thunderstorms across the island.

Saturday: Morning showers across southern parishes, mostly cloudy elsewhere. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms mainly across sections of central and eastern parishes.

Other current regional weather features:A Tropical Wave across the south-central Caribbean.Another Tropical Wave across the south-eastern Caribbean.An area of Low Pressure across Panama.

