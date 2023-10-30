More reactions following earthquake in Jamaica Loop Jamaica

Panic, chaos, and confusion reigned across several parishes in Jamaica as an estimated 5.6 magnitude earthquake was felt on Monday.

Loop News was able to capture a number of videos to show the reactions.

Reports are that the earthquake also affected sections of Haiti, the United States minor outlying Islands, and Cuba.

According to reports the earthquake was felt at about 10:57 am.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said the quake was at a depth of 17 kilometers (10.56 miles), EMSC said.