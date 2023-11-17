More roads flooded or blocked; motorists, members of public warned Loop Jamaica

The police are advising members of the public that Mavis Bank to Gordon Town Road in St Andrew has been deemed impassable as heavy rains from the current weather conditions continue to cause flooding in several parishes.

Motorists are being asked to use alternate routes to avoid the blocked areas.

According to weather experts, Jamaica is now under a tropical storm watch as a “poorly organised area of disturbed weather”, associated with Potential Tropical Cyclone Number 22, remains in the vicinity of the island.

Flooding has been reported in different areas across the country.

The public is being advised that the Hordley Cross main road between Portland and St Thomas is impassible at this time.

Motorists and pedestrians are being urged to use alternative routes and to observe and follow all road signs where possible.

Over in St Catherine, the National Works Agency has advised that the Bog Walk Gorge is now closed.

In a post on Twitter, now called X, the agency said the water is at a critical level and will cover the Flat Bridge.

As such, motorists are being advised not to attempt to use the road through the Bog Walk Gorge at this time.