More schools get bomb threats for a second day Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
More schools get bomb threats for a second day Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

JMMB Money Transfer partners with MoneyGram for outbound service

Hayley Matthews secures ICC Player of the Month accolade for October

More schools get bomb threats

Stationery and Office Supplies makes record profit

NBA: Pacers beat Bucks; Hawks edge Magic in Mexico City

Another lottery player in Hanover is a millionaire

UDC advises of early closing hours for Harmony Beach Park

YelloStone getting big buzz with ‘Gyalis Anthem’

Higgler killed in Lionel Town days after ‘gangster’s’ slaying there

Liverpool lose 3-2 at Toulouse in Europa League

Friday Nov 10

30°C
Jamaica News

… emergency protocols activated for second day in Jamaica

Loop News

2 hrs ago

Inshot 20231110 110627986

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

More schools in Jamaica on Friday have evacuated students and staff amid bomb threats at these educational institutions. It is the second day of reports of bomb threats and emergency protocols having to be activated in the Caribbean country.

Loop News has confirmed a list of at least eight schools that have so far been evacuated.

The bomb threats started on Thursday, with emergency personnel being kept busy as they sought to assess whether the threat was real. The police on Thursday said they believe the bomb threat at the schools is a hoax.

Related Article

Speaking to Loop News on Friday, commanding officer for the Kingston Eastern Police Division Tommilee Chambers confirmed that six educational institutions in her division have received bomb threats, again via email.

The schools are Norman Gardens Primary, Elletson Road Primary, Rollington Town Primary, Windward Road Primary, Camperdown High, and Vauxhall High.

Loop News has also confirmed that bomb threats have been received at St George’s College and New Day Primary.

Meanwhile, parents of Holy Childhood Preparatory have been told to pick up their children.

Have you been told to pick up your child from school? Let us know in the comments.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Business

JMMB Money Transfer partners with MoneyGram for outbound service

Sport

Hayley Matthews secures ICC Player of the Month accolade for October

Jamaica News

More schools get bomb threats

More From

Sport

Broadbell appointed Visa brand ambassador ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics

Rasheed Broadbell, the 2022 Commonwealth Games 110m hurdles champion, has become a global brand ambassador for Visa ahead of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
Visa, the worldwide payment techn

Lifestyle

See also

Miss Kitty announces her pregnancy in style with hubby 

Popular media personality Khadine ‘Miss Kitty’ Hylton-Wilkinson and her husband, King’s Counsel Ian Wilkinson are expecting their first child together. 
The newly-weds made the big reveal on C

Jamaica News

Construction of bathroom facilities underway at Crab Circle

Following the recent closure of the popular Crab Circle at Heroes Circle in Kingston for public health reasons, construction is now underway on the building of bathrooms to facilitate the hygienic acc

Jamaica News

Cops suspect bomb threat at several schools ‘a hoax’

At least three more schools receive bomb threats

Jamaica News

Teacher exposes US children to Jamaican culture through music

Ads, revival and reggae songs top the list

Jamaica News

Missing British man found dead in Jamaica after 4-day search

Cops do not suspect foul play

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols