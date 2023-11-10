More schools get bomb threats for a second day Loop Jamaica

More schools in Jamaica on Friday have evacuated students and staff amid bomb threats at these educational institutions. It is the second day of reports of bomb threats and emergency protocols having to be activated in the Caribbean country.

Loop News has confirmed a list of at least eight schools that have so far been evacuated.

The bomb threats started on Thursday, with emergency personnel being kept busy as they sought to assess whether the threat was real. The police on Thursday said they believe the bomb threat at the schools is a hoax.

Speaking to Loop News on Friday, commanding officer for the Kingston Eastern Police Division Tommilee Chambers confirmed that six educational institutions in her division have received bomb threats, again via email.

The schools are Norman Gardens Primary, Elletson Road Primary, Rollington Town Primary, Windward Road Primary, Camperdown High, and Vauxhall High.

Loop News has also confirmed that bomb threats have been received at St George’s College and New Day Primary.

Meanwhile, parents of Holy Childhood Preparatory have been told to pick up their children.

