More senior managment departures at NCB Loop Jamaica

Following the departure of Septimus ‘Bob’ Blake, the former head of NCB Financial Group’s commercial banking arm, the financial conglomerate has seen further resignations.

CEO of NCB Capital Markets, Steven Gooden, and CEO of TFOB, the operator of Lynk digital wallet, Vernon James, have also submitted their resignations. The company officially announced Gooden’s departure via the Jamaica Stock Exchange today.

This trio of departures marks a significant addition to the growing list of key personnel exits, which began with the sudden departure of Patrick Hylton and Dennis Cohen in July.

Following the announcement of Blake’s departure on Wednesday, NCBFG Chairman Michael Lee-Chin revealed that a strategic restructuring of the company’s management hierarchy is in the pipeline, aimed at enhancing organisational efficiency.

Lee-Chin disclosed that this restructuring, which he termed “delayering,” is an essential step in aligning the organisation with its new transformative direction. This direction is guided by a tripartite approach encapsulated within the acronym EGC, signifying Efficiency, Governance, and Customer Experience.

L-R: Bruce Bowen, interim CEO, of National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited (NCBJ); Septimus ‘Bob’ Blake, former NCBJ CEO; the Hon. Michael Lee-Chin, Chairman – of NCB Financial Group Limited (NCBFG) and Robert Almeida, Interim CEO – NCBFG.

Speaking at a hastily called press conference, Lee-Chin expressed his commitment to improving customer service and emphasised the pivotal role of delayering in bringing the company closer to its customers and ensuring a more responsive approach.

“I’ve been very outspoken on this. We need to do a much better job in terms of customer service. The framework of our transformation would be delayering so we can get closer to the customer, so it becomes more flat to be able to react more timely,” Lee-Chin disclosed.

While he refrained from naming or outlining the number of executives who will follow Blake in departing the company, he reiterated his dedication to the principles of the EGC strategy.

During the conference held alongside Blake, Lee-Chin conveyed the company’s commitment to treating outgoing senior executives with the utmost respect and consideration.

He characterised the departures as a result of an organisational shift rather than any fault on the part of the departing individuals.

In an unprecedented move, Blake himself addressed the media shortly after the disclosure of his departure. He cited his decision as a deliberate choice to make way for fresh thinking and new ideas within the organisation, framing it as an opportunity for a comprehensive reset.

“I felt that it was time to step aside and allow new thinking, new ideas. I felt that it was an opportunity for the organisation to do a total reset. And I feel it was an opportunity for the chairman to feel and be unhindered in terms of accomplishing that total reset.”

Blake, who devoted 21 years and seven months to NCB, expressed his enduring commitment to the brand, stating, “I ride for this brand; I always ride for this brand.”

Lee-Chin commended Blake’s graciousness in stepping aside and acknowledged their longstanding relationship, assuring that it would remain unaffected in the wake of the transition.

“Personally, we came in at the same time, we have a longstanding relationship. Bob knows where my heart is and he knows the relationship is going to be unimpinged.”

He also praised Blake’s graciousness, professionalism and dedication to the company’s reset and focus on the EGC strategy.

“That graciousness, that professionalism is respected, honoured and saluted,” Lee-Chin said.

Blake is being replaced by seasoned banker and former Scotia Jamaica Group CEO Bruce Bowen.

Interim CEO of NCB Jamaica Limited Bruce Bowen

Meanwhile, NCB continues its search for a group CEO following the departure of Patrick Hylton in July. Board director Robert Almeida is currently serving as interim CEO.

In addition to these changes, Malcolm Sadler, who previously served as interim CFO for NCBFG, will now take on the role of Group CFO, succeeding Dennis Cohen, who left alongside Hylton.

Jacqueline De Lisser transitions from her interim CFO role at the banking arm to become the CFO, replacing Sadler.

Further leadership adjustments include Sheree Martin’s shift from senior vice President (SVP) of retail banking and customer experience to executive vice president (EVP) for the retail banking division, with a focus on refining retail customer interactions. Martin will also assume responsibility for group marketing, communications, and digital.

Dave Garcia, formerly general counsel, will now hold the title of EVP, legal and corporate services, serving both NCBJ and NCBFG.

Tanya Watson-Francis, currently senior vice President -of treasury and correspondent banking division, has been appointed EVP, treasury and capital management, with additional responsibilities for balance sheet management, aligning with the bank’s heightened focus on capital efficiency.

Almeida, the interim group CEO, emphasised the institution’s enduring commitment to leadership, efficiency, governance, and customer service excellence, underlining these changes as part of their forward-looking commitment to customers and stakeholders.

At NCB, the core belief remains in the continuous pursuit of excellence and charting progressive paths forward, he said.