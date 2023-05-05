More than 1,100 new doctors to be employed in the public health system Loop Jamaica

An additional 1,112 doctors will be appointed to permanent posts in the public sector over the next three to five years the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton has disclosed.

Tufton made the disclosure on Wednesday during his contribution to the 2023/24 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives. He said the additional posts will push the number of Government-paid doctors to over 2,000 and will significantly increase the healthcare offerings for Jamaicans.

“What that means is less patient to doctor ratio; more specialists in the system; more doctors at the primary community health care [level]; and also in the hospitals,” Tufton stated.

“Patients will get better care,” he added.

The Jamaica Medical Doctors’ Association (JMDA) has for years been clamoring for increased posts for doctors. During protests earlier this year when the JMDA was locked in a wage dispute with the government, it managed to secure a promise from the government that more permanent posts would have been created.

On Wednesday, Tufton noted that the increase in the number of posts will provide more job security for the nation’s doctors.

He explained that the new arrangement will see 789 doctors currently engaged under short-term contracts transitioning to permanent posts. The increased numbers will also include the 140 posts which were created to support the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister further explained that as part of the overhaul of the health sector, the additional posts will allow the health ministry to properly staff the different services provided in the comprehensive, district, and community health centres as well as its Type C, Type B, regional hospitals and Type A reference hospitals.

Meanwhile, Tufton said a similar plan for nurses and other healthcare professionals is currently being worked on. He said the details will be provided in due course.