More than 20,000 business leaders to meet at Live2Lead Loop Jamaica

C-Suite Executives, business leaders as well as middle managers from the public and private sectors will converge at the Live2Lead global leadership conference on Friday, October 7 at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in Kingston.

Live2Lead is returning to Jamaica for the third consecutive year and this year it promises to equip leaders with practical tools and strategies that will fast-track their growth in a world that has changed substantially since the onset of the pandemic.

Jamaica joins more than 400 sites worldwide in the largest leadership conference which is designed to support leaders worldwide and is in its ninth staging.

More than 20,000 leaders spanning 30 countries and six continents will attend the simulcast. The event starts at 8am and runs to 4pm.

“The times in which we are leading are not easy. Businesses across the world have been hit hard,” says Erica McKenzie, organiser and Executive Director, John Maxwell Leadership Team. “We are taking steps to recover and rebound from the hard punches and lessons learnt from the global pandemic.

She added: The time is right for us to come together as leaders and answer some questions, which we all have as we navigate this new environment. Our desire is to have leaders challenge themselves to create new experiences for their teams after hearing from our value-packed speakers. We will address topical issues ranging from team productivity, improving human capital to wealth and health.”

The highly anticipated conference will feature top-level business leaders who will deliver thought-provoking and highly inspiring sessions that are rejuvenating and will spur intentional actions that will improve lives on a personal and professional level.

John C Maxwell, number one leadership expert and New York Times bestselling author, and speaker headlines the event and will join virtually. Maxwell has sold more than 30 million books in fifty languages and is named the number one leader in business by the American Management Association(R).

“Wellness is an area which demands renewed focus in this pandemic-influenced era,” McKenzie said.

Consequently, Jamaica’s Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton has been invited as a guest speaker. He will share how leaders can incorporate wellness in the culture of their organisation.

Audrey Tugwell Henry, president of Scotia Bank; Dr Taneisha Ingleton, managing director, Heart NSTA Trust and Tamar Nelson, Chief Technical Officer, Jamaica Productivity Centre complete the Jamaican lineup.

The global speakers include renowned authors Patrick Lencioni, Doris Kearns Goodwin, and millennial expert, Dr Tim Elmore, as well as motivational speaker, Eric Thomas.

Participants can access the event online through a secured state-of the-art platform. There is also a coveted limited VIP in-person session and wealth-building soir?e at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel. The VIPs who attend are gifted with a five-week certified John Maxwell Leadership Course and exclusive offerings. Registration details can be accessed on the event website www.live2leadjamaica.com and Live2Leadja social media pages.

The event is executed in Jamaica by event planning and training experts, Creative Brands and Concepts Limited, a brand known for leadership training, marketing services and events since 2013.