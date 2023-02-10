More to be done for people with intellectual disabilities Loop Jamaica

Minister of Education Fayval Williams has acknowledged that much more work is needed to integrate Jamaicans with intellectual disabilities into society in a meaningful way.

Minister Williams made the remark at the birthday celebration dinner for American motivational speaker Tim Harris.

The celebration was organised by Tim’s Big Heart Enterprises in partnership with Jamaica Down’s Syndrome Foundation (JDSF) at the Terra Nova Hotel last month.

Though Harris was born with Down’s syndrome, his life has been defined by his dreams, not his disability.

“Jamaica has passed legislation on behalf of persons with disabilities (PWD), but we know there is much more work to be done. We know at the Ministry of Education that further training of teachers is required to support students with intellectual disabilities,” Williams said.

Di-Mario Humphrey shares a moment with the birthday boy Tim Harris at his dinner.

As guest of honour at Harris’ 37th birthday dinner, celebrated with a PWD family fun day at Fun Land in Hope Gardens and culminating in the Terra Nova dinner for parents, caregivers and well-wishers of PWD, Williams congratulated Dr Charmaine Scott, executive director of JDSF and her team for 15 years of work in advocating for persons living with Down’s Syndrome.

JDSF parent Dennise Williams noted that dyslexia is an area of support that she is encouraging the Ministry of Education to consider training teachers to help students with intellectual disabilities manage.

The evening featured the launch of Harris’ “Book of Hugs”, the first written by an adult with Down’s syndrome – which was, according to his parents, Keith and Jeannie Harris, the beginning of their relationship with the PWD community in Jamaica.

In addition to the Harris’ kind support to host their son’s birthday in Jamaica, the festivities also highlighted the donors that have supported the JDSF Patron: Marigold Harding, Former Custos Rotolurum, St Andrew Directors: Dr Scott, Annette Clayton-Baker, Kristina Kelly, Christopher Lai, Judith Richards throughout the years such as the NCB Foundation, Digicel Foundation and The Bob Marley Foundation.

Currently, the JDSF helps to support parents in learning how to become an advocate for their children to navigate the health, education, financial and labour systems.

Given that medical advances have improved the quality of care for PWD, it is expected that the average baby born with Down’s Syndrome will live to age 60 or more.

And so, the JDSF is committed to educating parents on how to empower their children to become positive, contributing members of Jamaican society.

For 2023 and beyond, the JDSF is seeking partners to help with the build-out of its “Ivy’s Place Centre of Down’s Syndrome, a building that will provide medical care, social support, literacy training and continued advocacy for children and adults with Down’s syndrome.

Ivy’s Place is named in honour of Ivy Scott, who visioned the Jamaica Down’s Syndrome Foundation as a safe place for the community.