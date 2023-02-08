More traffic cops to be equipped with e-ticking devices in coming week Loop Jamaica

Commissioner of Police Antony Anderson has said that traffic police will in the coming weeks be equipped with Traffic Ticket Management System or e-ticketing devices, which will eliminate the need for handwritten tickets.

Anderson said during a press conference that the technology will greatly improve the efficiency of police officers and reduce the time motorists spend during a traffic stop.

He welcomed the recently implemented Road Traffic Act, saying it aligns with the overall modernisation of the Traffic Ticket Management System, which was undertaken by the Ministry of National Security.

The system will be able to look up data on road users and vehicles in an instant.

“We have recently received 750 e-ticketing devices bringing our number to 820 which are being rolled out across the country. We expect by the end of the year we will no longer use the paper tickets,” the commissioner told reporters.

In the meantime, traffic police issued 720,000 traffic tickets in 2022 a 60 per cent increase when compared to the 451,000 tickets that were issued the previous year.