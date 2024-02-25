Morgan Heritage lead singer, ‘Peetah’ Morgan, dies Loop Jamaica

The local entertainment fraternity has been plunged into mourning following news that Peter ‘Peetah’ Morgan, the lead singer for Grammy Award-winning reggae group, Morgan Heritage, has died.

The 46-year-old singer’s death was announced by the band on their official Instagram page on Sunday without a cause of death being stated.

“It is out of sincere love that we share that our beloved husband, father, son and brother and lead singer of Morgan Heritage, Peter Anthony Morgan, has ascended today, February 25,” Morgan Heritage stated.

“Jah come and save us from ourselves because love is the only way,” the group added.

Continuing, the band said: “Our family thanks you in advance for your overwhelming love and support and we ask for your continued prayers as we go through this process. We also ask that you please respect our privacy during this time of healing.”

The group comprises the children of late reggae music singer, Denroy Morgan, who died in 2022.

Morgan Heritage initially comprised Peter ‘Peetah’ Morgan, Una Morgan, Roy ‘Gramps’ Morgan, Nakhamyah ‘Lukes’ Morgan, and Memmalatel ‘Mr Mojo’ Morgan.

They are renowned for reggae classics such as ‘Down by The River’, ‘She’s Still Loving Me’, and ‘Don’t Haffi Dread (To Be Rasta).’

For his part, ‘Peetah’ Morgan had several solo songs to his credit, including ‘Bye Bye’, ‘My Makeda’, and ‘Better World’.

Tributes have been pouring in for the late entertainer across social media as news of his death circulated.

Among those paying tribute to the late reggae singer is Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who said his heart was “heavy” to learn of the death.

“I send my deep condolences to the Morgan family as they grieve this tremendous loss, which is also a colossal loss for Jamaica and for reggae music,” wrote Holness on Instagram.

Reggae singer Ziggy Marley commented: “Sad and vex, cho! Condolences family. Jah know”.

Entertainer and blogger, Tami Chin Mitchell, said: “💔🕊️🙏 This is heart breaking! Our deepest condolences to the entire Morgan family. 💔🕊️🙏.”

Another reggae singer, Ritchie Spice, wrote: “Condolences my family! Rest up king Peetah! 🙏🏾”