Morocco beat Spain on penalties to reach World Cup quarter-finals Loop Jamaica

Morocco players celebrate at the end of the World Cup round of 16 football match against Spain, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan).

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Morocco advanced to the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time, beating Spain 3-0 in a penalty shootout on Tuesday.

Pablo Sarabia, Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets missed their penalties for Spain, with Sarabia hitting the post and Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou stopping the other two.

The teams drew 0-0 in regulation and extra time.

Morocco have been the biggest surprise of the tournament and will next face either Portugal or Switzerland.

Morocco are the only team from outside Europe or South America to make it to the last eight. They are the only Arab — and African — nation left in the tournament.

