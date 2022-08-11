Morocco fires coach Halilhod?i? 3 months before World Cup Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Morocco fires coach Halilhod?i? 3 months before World Cup Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Local entrepreneur shares winning formula for hair growth

Morocco fires coach Halilhod?i? 3 months before World Cup

65-y-o soup vendor shot and killed metres away from police station

NHT now refunding contributions made in 2014 or earlier

J’can cop charged with smuggling cocaine in her body gets 33 months

New Zealand beat West Indies by 13 runs in 1st T20 game

Natoya Goule, Russell Clayton secure victories in Monaco

JLP Youth group calls for Bunting’s resignation over FLA revelation

4th case of monkeypox confirmed in Jamaica

Brazil football body rejects World Cup qualifier against Argentina

Thursday Aug 11

25?C
Loop Sports

1 hrs ago

Morocco’s head coach Vahid Halilhodzic looks on before the start of the African Cup of Nations 2022 group C football match against Gabon at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe, File).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — The coach who helped Morocco qualify for the World Cup was fired Thursday, barely three months before the start of the tournament in Qatar.

The Moroccan football federation said the decision to fire Vahid Halilhod?i? was because of disagreements in preparing the team for the tournament. Morocco is scheduled to play their first match on Nov. 23 against 2018 World Cup finalist Croatia. The team will also play Belgium and Canada in Group F.

Halilhod?i?’s exit opens the way for Hakim Ziyech to return to the squad. The Bosnian had cut the Chelsea winger from the squad last year in a dispute over a supposed unwillingness to play in a friendly game.

It’s the third time the 69-year-old Halilhod?i? has been fired by a team he helped qualify but could not coach at the World Cup itself. He led Ivory Coast through qualifying for the 2010 tournament and Japan for the 2018 edition but lost his job each time before getting to the final tournament.

At 2014 World Cup, Halilhod?i? coached Algeria to the last 16, where the team lost in extra time to eventual champion Germany.

Source

Related Articles

Sport

August 10, 2022 08:06 PM

Sport

July 1, 2022 04:59 PM

Sport

June 29, 2022 03:48 PM

Recent Articles

Business

Local entrepreneur shares winning formula for hair growth

Sport

Morocco fires coach Halilhod?i? 3 months before World Cup

Jamaica News

65-y-o soup vendor shot and killed metres away from police station

More From

Sport

Fraser-Pryce blazes 10.62 in Monaco

See also

Jamaica’s sprinting sensation Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce continued her superb form in the 100 metres by running the world’s fastest time this year at the Diamond League meeting in Monaco on Wed

Jamaica News

Boy goes missing from summer school

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old K’Issac Chambers of Jerico, Hanover, and Cliffton Boy’s Home, who has been missing since Tuesday, August 9.
He is of dark complexion, slim build a

Jamaica News

No early release: Jah Cure remains behind bars in The Netherlands

Dutch prosecutors take aim at new court hearing on attempted murder charge

Jamaica News

Men charged after licensed gun holder intervenes in armed robbery

Almost a month after a licensed firearm holder challenged two men and foiled a robbery at the intersection of Retreat and Seymour Avenue in Kingston, the two men have been charged on Tuesday, Jul

Sport

Natoya Goule, Russell Clayton secure victories in Monaco

Yulimar Rojas denies Shanieka Ricketts in triple jump

Jamaica News

UPDATE: Capleton ‘okay’ after St Thomas car crash

Dancehall star Capleton was involved in a serious car accident in the community of Llandewey in St Thomas early this morning. The deejay crashed and overturned his black Benz while driving h

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols