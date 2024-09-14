Morris Dixon congratulates PM on achieving PhD in law and policy

Cabinet Minister and Government Senator, Dr Dana Morris Dixon, is among those lauding Prime Minister Andrew Holness for earning a Doctor of Philosophy degree (PhD) in law and policy.

News emerged on Thursday that Holness pursued doctoral studies at Northeastern University in Boston, USA, and is to graduate in June of next year.

He is the first sitting prime minister of Jamaica to achieve a PhD.

Morris Dixon, who is the Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) with responsibility for information, skills and digital transformation, took to X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday night, to confirmed Holness’ latest academic achievement.

“I’m so happy to congratulate our Prime Minister, Dr the Most Hon Andrew Holness, on achieving his PhD in law and policy,” she wrote.

Dr Dana Morris Dixon

“Our prime minister has always believed in the power of education to transform lives, and this accomplishment only adds to the example he sets for us all,” the senator continued.

“His leadership continues to show that no matter the heights you’ve reached, there’s always room to grow and add value to yourself, your family and your country. Congratulations again, Dr Holness!” she concluded.

The latest milestone follows Holness’ honorary Doctoral Degree of Humane Letters which was conferred on him by Delaware State University in May of this year.

Holness also delivered the commencement address to the graduates, marking the first time a head of Government had done so in the university’s 132-year history.

In reflecting on his own educational journey during his address then, Holness recalled the struggles he faced when he attended the University of the West Indies (UWI), and shared how he relied on student loans, part-time work and the sacrifices of his parents, who were a civil servant and a small farmer, to finance his education.

Holness completed his secondary school education at St Catherine High School in Spanish Town, St Catherine, where he served as both the head boy of the school and valedictorian.

He later earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Management Studies and a Master of Science degree in Development Studies.