Morris Dixon shares idea for a ‘One Jamaica’ app for Gov’t services Loop Jamaica

A proposal is being made for a ‘One Jamaica’ app to access multiple Government services in one central space that is user-friendly for citizens seeking to access such services.

The idea was put forward by Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) with responsibility for skills and digital transformation, Dr Dana Morris Dixon, as she addressed Wednesday’s Government of Jamaica (GOJ) Technology Showcase at AC Hotel in Kingston.

While hailing the multiplicity of apps from Government agencies that are streamlining many of their services online for the convenience of clients, Morris Dixon said there needs to be some combination of such services into one central app.

“Everybody is doing a lot of fantastic things, but one of the things with this showcase is, it says we need to be a little bit more joined up than we are,” she stated.

Continuing, she asked: “We have a lot of stand-alone apps; does that make sense? Does it make sense to (combine) some of the apps into a Jamaica app – a ‘One Jamaica’ app – where you can do many services with the Government?

“That’s the vision, and that’s what we will be working towards through our ICT Authority, which is eGov transformed,” Morris Dixon indicated.

According to her, the Government continues to work assiduously to bring the benefits of the digital agenda to all Jamaicans.

“There is a lot more work for us to do, but what this event says is that a lot of that work has already started, and we have a team in Government across multiple entities (whose members) are brilliant and… are able to take us forward to the future that we desire,” Morris Dixon declared.