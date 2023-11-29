Morrison and Mahfood successfully defend All-Jamaica squash titles Loop Jamaica

Julian Morrison and Mary Mahfood successfully defended their titles at the Blinds Design All- Jamaica Senior Squash Open at the Liguanea Club on Saturday.

In the men’s singles final, Morrison overcame a challenging match against Ashante Smith, securing victory with a scoreline of 6-11, 11-4, 11-8, 11-8. Meanwhile, in the women’s singles, Mary Mahfood clinched a straight-set win against her cousin, Lauren Mahfood, with scores of 11-3, 11-5, 11-5.

Reflecting on his performance, Morrison shared, “It was a very tough match mentally and physically. I started a little bit nervous because I was playing one of my close friends, and I was in the final trying to defend my title against somebody who I knew could take it from me. I lost the first game solely because he just played and beat me out of the way, and then I had to regroup.”

Smith said, “I can only say I am pleased with it, having come back after years of a hiatus. I was playing on and off but not training and getting prepared for any competitive squash. I was just trying to enjoy the sport again, so I was looking forward to playing squash regardless of the outcome. I just love playing high-level squash, so I can only be pleased with my performance.”

Mary Mahfood expressed her satisfaction with retaining her title, stating, “It feels really good to come home and to just perform at the top level that I am capable of doing. I think all the pieces came together—my fitness, my squash, my mental game—all of it came together in the right moment, and that’s what I did this weekend; I just showed up to play.”

Lauren Mahfood, happy to be in the final as an unseeded player, said, “I enjoyed coming out. It’s been an incredible tournament. I had no expectations when I came to the tournament. I know she is a well-seasoned player, high intensity, hits the ball hard, but I was just so proud to be on the court and share the court with her and share the moment with her, so I am proud of her.”

Karen Anderson, president of the Jamaica Squash Association, expressed her satisfaction with this year’s Squash Open, stating, “It was great. What you want to hear is the feedback from the players and the spectators who have said that it was a great tournament. They enjoyed it.”