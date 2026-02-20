Morrison walks away from PFJL Chairmanship – reports





Professional Football Jamaica Limited the (PFJL) is reported to be in search of a new Chairman.

This follows the resignation of Livingston Morrison who occupied the post for only four and a half months.

The PFJL the body responsible for overseeing the Jamaica Premier League, saw Morrison taking over the Chairmanship at the start of the current season.

Morrison a a retired Deputy Governor of Bank of Jamaica, told Irie Fm sports that he will not be commenting one way or the other at this time as to whether he has tendered his resignation.

Morrison a respected figure on the financial sector took over from Chris Williams who spent five years at the helm.

Williams was responsible for helping to secure commercial growth and greater national exposure for the top-flight league in Jamaica.

In the wake of Williams’ departure, Morrison the current CEO of the Jamaica Stock Exchange — was appointed as the new chair of the PFJL on September 1, 2025.

Morrison who served for close to four decades at the BOJ, is recognized for his vast experience in corporate governance, strategic planning and payment system development.