Most educators still passionate about teaching locally – Williams Loop Jamaica

Some 1,000 teachers expected to join sector in September, but Williams calls for more male educators

Despite the myriad of challenges facing the island’s teachers, including issues relative to their compensation, a recent study has found that nearly 90 per cent of them remain “passionate” about teaching locally.

Education and Youth Minister, Fayval Williams, made the disclosure during a post-Cabinet press briefing recently amid a somewhat stormy relationship between the ministry and the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA) over recent days about perceived anomalies stemming from the recently implemented public sector compensation review.

“We had a UNICEF study that confirmed for us that 87.1 per cent of teachers either strongly agreed or agreed that despite the issues confronting education and the socioeconomic issues and challenges facing Jamaica, which impact the education system, they (teachers) are still passionate about teaching,” declared Williams.

She did not elaborate further on the study’s other findings.

Williams told the press briefing that some 1,000 teachers are expected to be employed in public education institutions for the 2023-2024 academic year, which starts in September this year.

Despite that projection, she is calling on more males to enter the profession.

“You may not know this, but 1,000-plus new teachers came into the profession (last year), and we’re expecting at least that number in the upcoming school year,” Williams indicated.

“Our teachers’ colleges continue to attract persons who want to be teachers. We’re encouraging more males to take up teaching,” added Williams.

The JTA and other stakeholders in the education sector have warned that several anomalies and discrepancies with the salaries of educators under the recently contentious compensation review programme could push teachers to migrate.

Ahead of the start of the current academic year in September last year, the Education Ministry scrambled to fill job vacancies, especially in specialised areas such as the sciences and math, that resulted mainly from some teachers migrating overseas.

That aside, Williams said the ministry is continuing to support those teachers who opted to remain in the local sector.

She said for those educators, the ministry continues to provide them with training.

During this school year, for example, the ministry offered 398 hours of in-service training for approximately 45 per cent of teachers, which amounts to some 11,270 educators, Williams informed.

Additionally, she said the ministry continues to support the nation’s teachers with lesson planning and their delivery of the curriculum through an online repository of educational resources.

“This repository includes a lesson plan bank and other teaching resources currently totalling over 600 items, with a further 500 lesson plans under review to be added at the end of this academic year,” she stated.

Williams pointed out that when she started at the ministry, a “significant complaint” from teachers was that they had to spend hours preparing lesson plans, particularly on weekends.

Consequently, the ministry sought out the assistance of local teachers’ colleges and universities, to craft lesson plans aligned with the national standards curriculum.

“I am happy to report that we have done just that, but we will continue to add lesson plans, and we want… lesson plans for every subject and for all grades,” said Williams.