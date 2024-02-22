Most JPS customers can now be remotely connected via smart meters Loop Jamaica

Over 75 per cent of Jamaica Public Service (JPS) customers can now be remotely connected, says the company.

This means that these customers are able to open, close or transfer their JPS accounts without ever going into a JPS customer service office.

Additionally, these customers can have their service reconnected much faster than was previously possible, and without a team physically visiting their premises.

All this comes as a direct benefit of the ongoing roll-out of smart meters across the island. The countrywide count stands at 520,000 meters or about 75 per cent of the customer base as of the end of January this year, said JPs in a release.

It further stated that that the continued development is part of a commitment to enhance customers’ experiences through a more efficient and technologically advanced electricity network.

The power company said the $14 billion investment over the past nine years has also resulted in customers’ ability to track their electricity usage on a daily or hourly basis through the MyJPS Mobile App.

Customers with smart meters, who use the mobile app, can also view their projected electricity bill for the month, based on their current usage trend.

Customers who have smart meters can also convert to prepaid service, or post-paid service, without having to wait for a meter change, as smart meters have dual functionality.

The company said the positive impact of smart meters also extends to improved network efficiency.

Since late 2023, the parish of St Mary has been the primary focus of the JPS Smart Meter Upgrade Project, this as the company seeks to complete installations in that parish.

Portland and southern sections of Kingston and St Andrew are expected to be completed later this year.

“Our ongoing future-oriented approach underscores our dedication to providing faster, more efficient service,” said Pia Baker, Senior Vice President of Customer Experience and Commercial at JPS.

“We are proud of the progress we have made and the positive impact it is having on our customers’ experiences,” she added.