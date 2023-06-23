Most PEP students placed in schools of their choice Loop Jamaica

Some 85.8 per cent of students who completed their series of Primary Exit Profile (PEP) exams this year were placed in secondary schools of their choice, according to the results that were released today.

This year’s results also showed significant improvements over the results of 2019, the last time the full PEP assessments were done.

The 2023 results show 57 per cent of students were highly proficient or proficient in mathematics, compared to 41 per cent who were highly proficient or proficient in the subject in 2019.

“That is a significantly better performance in math in 2023 than in 2019,” Minister of Education and Youth Fayval Williams said at a press conference ahead of the release of the PEP results today.

There was also improved performance in science, with the number of students in the highly proficient and proficient categories moving from 49 per cent in 2019 to 64 per cent this year

Williams also revealed that 36,105 students were registered for the PEP.

She said 11.5 per cent of the students were placed in schools within a 10 mile radius of the schools they attended.

The full PEP profile for students transitioning from primary level to secondary level schools is developed from a series of tests done by students in grades five and six over a two-year period.

PEP candidates are given seven choices of schools they would like to attend, with their sixth and seventh choice schools being located within a 10 mile radius of their former schools.

Students and parents were informed of the schools at which their children had been placed via an online portal yesterday.

Acting Chief Education Officer Dr Kasan Troupe disclosed that students on the Programme for the Advancement through Health and Education performed as well as their counterparts who are not on the programme. Some 84 per cent of students on the PATH were being placed in schools of their choice.