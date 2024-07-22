Most wanted cut down; High Command commends cops injured in shootout

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Most wanted cut down; High Command commends cops injured in shootout
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Nayoka Clunis to miss Paris Olympics after CAS dismisses appeal

Lorna Jamieson Bond’s 40-year journey at Sagicor

Would ‘visa being issued here’ sign get cops to court early?

Most wanted cut down; High Command commends cops injured in shootout

Citizens on alert: Guns found and turned over to cops in Trelawny

Yohan Blake feels underappreciated by home country Jamaica

Jamaican lawyer Tamar Hamilton eyes Broward County bench

Swimmer Sabrina Lyn excited for first Olympic appearance in Paris

J’can student beats odds, poverty to bag full scholarship to MIT in US

Early ‘Emancipation Day’ for four alleged criminals

Monday Jul 22

30°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

4 hrs ago

Police Commissioner Dr Kevin Blake at a press conference speaking about the operation that led to the fatal shooting of the two men in St Catherine

The High Command of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has extended heartfelt wishes for a swift and complete recovery to two constables who were injured in the line of duty during an operation in Linstead, St Catherine on Saturday.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with them and their families during this challenging time. Their remarkable courage and dedication while protecting and serving the citizens of Jamaica have not gone unnoticed,” the high command said on its social media Twitter page.

“Their actions, alongside those of their fellow officers, reflect the highest standards of the JCF,” the social media post stated.

On the morning of July 20, a joint police-military operation, led by a team from JCF Specialised Operations was deployed to West Prospect in Linstead, St Catherine.

Their mission was to locate and apprehend wanted men believed to be hiding in the vicinity of Cashew Walk.

The men were: Dalon Davis, also known as “Devil(s),” and his cousin Tavani Benjamin, alias ‘Benji’ were wanted men responsible for multiple murders in the Linstead and Bog Walk areas.

They were involved in the recent killing of David Archer, alias “Didi Frass,” a section leader of the One Order Gang, on July 14.

“The trio, once friends and gang members, experienced a falling out leading to Archer’s murder. Davis and Benjamin have been implicated in at least three other murders.

During the course of the operation, the criminals fired shots at the police.

During the exchange, two unidentified male suspects were shot and killed by the police. When the shooting subsided, the police recovered two Taurus 9mm pistols, a firearms accessory and a quantity of ammunition from the deceased gunmen,” the police said in a release.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Paris Charge

Nayoka Clunis to miss Paris Olympics after CAS dismisses appeal

Business

Lorna Jamieson Bond’s 40-year journey at Sagicor

Jamaica News

Would ‘visa being issued here’ sign get cops to court early?

More From

Jamaica News

J’can student beats odds, poverty to bag full scholarship to MIT in US

Nothing could prepare 19-year-old Ronaldo Lee for the surprise he received earlier this year when he was informed that he had been accepted into Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the Unit

See also

World News

Biden drops out of 2024 race, endorses Harris

President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, ending his bid for reelection following a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about his fitness for o

Jamaica News

81-y-o woman dies in house fire in Lionel Town, Clarendon

A senior citizen died in a house fire in Lionel Town, Clarendon on Saturday.
The deceased is 81-year-old Fredrica Williams of Lionel Town Housing Scheme in the parish.
Reports are that about 12:

Jamaica News

Wanted man faked death, held wake in Ja before deadly shootout

The wanted man who was cut down in a blazing gunfight between members of the Island’s Security Forces on Saturday, had fake his death months before the encounter with lawmen.
Police said the man id

Sport

USA thrash Jamaica 9-0 at Concacaf U-20 Championship

Jamaica’s young Reggae Boyz faced a harsh start at the 2024 Concacaf Men’s Under-20 Championship in Mexico, enduring a 9-0 defeat by defending champions, the United States on Friday night.
The Jam

Entertainment

Beres Hammond’s a crowd favourite at Sumfest

Lovers rock singer Beres Hammond gave a scintillating performance on night two of Reggae Sumfest early Sunday morning, leaving patrons screaming for more.
Delighted fans sang along with the veteran

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols