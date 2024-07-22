Most wanted cut down; High Command commends cops injured in shootout

The High Command of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has extended heartfelt wishes for a swift and complete recovery to two constables who were injured in the line of duty during an operation in Linstead, St Catherine on Saturday.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with them and their families during this challenging time. Their remarkable courage and dedication while protecting and serving the citizens of Jamaica have not gone unnoticed,” the high command said on its social media Twitter page.

“Their actions, alongside those of their fellow officers, reflect the highest standards of the JCF,” the social media post stated.

On the morning of July 20, a joint police-military operation, led by a team from JCF Specialised Operations was deployed to West Prospect in Linstead, St Catherine.

Their mission was to locate and apprehend wanted men believed to be hiding in the vicinity of Cashew Walk.

The men were: Dalon Davis, also known as “Devil(s),” and his cousin Tavani Benjamin, alias ‘Benji’ were wanted men responsible for multiple murders in the Linstead and Bog Walk areas.

They were involved in the recent killing of David Archer, alias “Didi Frass,” a section leader of the One Order Gang, on July 14.

“The trio, once friends and gang members, experienced a falling out leading to Archer’s murder. Davis and Benjamin have been implicated in at least three other murders.

During the course of the operation, the criminals fired shots at the police.

During the exchange, two unidentified male suspects were shot and killed by the police. When the shooting subsided, the police recovered two Taurus 9mm pistols, a firearms accessory and a quantity of ammunition from the deceased gunmen,” the police said in a release.