Most wanted man among two cut down by cops on North-South toll highway | Loop Jamaica

One of St Ann’s most wanted men, 42-year-old Manton Brown, was one of two men who were killed during a confrontation with members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) in St Ann on Saturday.

Reports are that shortly before 4pm, an intelligence-driven operation led by members of the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch (C-TOC) led law enforcers to a section of the North-South Highway (Edward Seaga Highway), where they confronted the occupants of a white Toyota Crown motorcar.

Upon the approach of the police, men aboard the car reportedly immediately began firing at the law enforcers, and a gunfight ensued.

Head of the constabulary’s Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), Senior Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, said “In the end, we understand that two of the men were shot and injured. A police officer was also injured. The injured persons were taken to the hospital in St Ann, where the two men (civilians) died while undergoing treatment.”

Lindsay said a firearm and several rounds of ammunition were seized.

She also said an update on the injured policeman would be provided.

Manton Brown, otherwise called ‘Banton’, was wanted in connection with multiple cases of murder and shooting. These include the April 2017 double murder of Alaska Castello and Adrian Thompson in Gregory Park, St Catherine; the murder of Clifford Gallimore, otherwise called ‘Chucky’ or ‘King Cover’, in Brown’s Town, St Ann in September 2020; and the murder of Leabert Piper in Brown’s Town, St Ann in February 2021.

Brown was featured in the constabulary’s ‘Wanted Wednesdays’ social media campaign on multiple occasions.