Mother and her 10-month-old child gone missing in St Andrew Loop Jamaica

Twenty-seven-year-old Toshyna Patterson, otherwise called ‘Tosh’, and her 10-month-old child, Sarayah Paulwell, of Gilmour Drive, St Andrew, have been missing since Saturday, September 9.

In a release, the police said Patterson is of dark complexion, slim build and about 163 centimetres (five feet four inches) tall, while Sarayah is of dark complexion and about 75 centimetres tall.

Reports from the Half-Way Tree police are that about 7am, Patterson and Sarayah were last seen at their gate.

When last seen, Patterson was dressed in a brown tube top, army green sweat pants and a pair of black crocs shoes, while Sarayah was dressed in a pink onesie.

They have not been heard from since then.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Toshyna Patterson and Sarayah Paulwell is being asked to contact the Half-Way Tree police at 876-926-8184, the 119 police emergency number, or the nearest police station.