Mother and her 10-month-old child gone missing in St Andrew Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Mother and her 10-month-old child gone missing in St Andrew Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Niger junta accuses France of amassing force for military intervention

Teen’s death leads to outpouring of concern over spicy chip challenge

Parent slams ‘elaborate homework system’ for young students

16-year-old girl gone missing in Gregory Park, St Catherine

Two more murder charges for ‘confessed’ Montego Bay serial killer

Amazon Warriors to meet Barbados Royals in Women’s CPL final today

Man who stole from dancehall artiste Kiprich spared prison time

Vaz pleads for ‘politics’ to be left out of transport sector

Knight Riders beat Tallawahs to surge atop CPL table

Mother and her 10-month-old child gone missing in St Andrew

Sunday Sep 10

25?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

7 hrs ago

The missing mother and child.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Twenty-seven-year-old Toshyna Patterson, otherwise called ‘Tosh’, and her 10-month-old child, Sarayah Paulwell, of Gilmour Drive, St Andrew, have been missing since Saturday, September 9.

In a release, the police said Patterson is of dark complexion, slim build and about 163 centimetres (five feet four inches) tall, while Sarayah is of dark complexion and about 75 centimetres tall.

Reports from the Half-Way Tree police are that about 7am, Patterson and Sarayah were last seen at their gate.

When last seen, Patterson was dressed in a brown tube top, army green sweat pants and a pair of black crocs shoes, while Sarayah was dressed in a pink onesie.

They have not been heard from since then.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Toshyna Patterson and Sarayah Paulwell is being asked to contact the Half-Way Tree police at 876-926-8184, the 119 police emergency number, or the nearest police station.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

World News

Niger junta accuses France of amassing force for military intervention

World News

Teen’s death leads to outpouring of concern over spicy chip challenge

Jamaica News

Parent slams ‘elaborate homework system’ for young students

More From

Sport

Ricketts wins triple jump in Brussels with new personal best 15.01m

The concluding track event, the men’s 400m, was won by Jamaica’s Rusheen McDonald in 44.84

Sport

See also

Teenager Coco Gauff comes from a set down to win US Open title

Coco Gauff’s day of destiny arrived as she came from a set down to beat Aryna Sabalenka and win the US Open on Saturday night.
The 19-year-old became the first American teenager to triumph at Flush

Sport

Thompson-Herah clocks big season’s best 10.84 to win in Brussels

Jamaica’s double Olympic 100m and 200m champion Elaine Thompson-Herah clocked a new season’s best 10.84 seconds to easily win the women’s 100m at the Brussels Diamond League meeting on Friday.
Comp

Sport

Asafa Powell inducted into Memorial Van Damme Hall of Fame

Former Jamaican top sprinter Asafa Powell has been inducted into the Allianz Memorial Van Damme Hall of Fame.
The induction ceremony occurred on Wednesday during the annual gala dinner of the

Sport

Neymar overtakes Pele to become Brazil all-time record scorer

SAO PAULO (AP) — Neymar eclipsed Pel? as the top goal scorer for Brazil’s national team after overtaking the three-time World Cup winner’s career total on Friday.
The goal that put the 31-year-old

Sport

Shericka Jackson aims for 200m world record in Brussels

Jamaica’s world champion Shericka Jackson is set to make a record-breaking attempt in the women’s 200m at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Brussels on Friday.
The recently renovated King Baudoui

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols