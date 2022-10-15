Mother and her nine year-old daughter shot in Spanish Town Loop Jamaica

A mother was shot dead and her 8-year-old daughter injured following an attack by criminals in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

The deceased has been identified as Alicia Hallwood otherwise called Poochie of the Mansfield Avenue section of Spanish Town.

Reports are that at about 7:45 pm, on Friday, the 24-yer-old woman and her child were at a wake when they left to use the bathroom. Mourners at the wake reported hearing explosions and went to check.

The mother and the child were found suffering from gunshot wounds. They were rushed to the hospital where Hallwood was pronounced dead.

The child has since been admitted.