A mother and her son are now dead after the vehicle they were travelling in overturned on the Mandela Highway early this morning.

The crash occurred about 2:18am in the vicinity of Ferry, at the entrance to the toll highway.

The victims have been identified as Tameika Peart, 40, of a Kingston 11 address, and her son Jelano Wright.

Both died from injuries sustained after the BMW the two were travelling in crashed and overturned.

The Ferry police are investigating.