Mother charged with child neglect after 7-y-o found dead behind house | Loop Jamaica

The mother of seven-year-old Aiden Rose, who was found dead at his St James home, was remanded in custody when she was taken before the court on a charge of child neglect on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as 29-year-old Queen Ann Spence of a Johnson Common, Bickersteth, St James address.

Reports are that about 2pm on Monday, the boy was at home with his mother when he complained of being hungry. The mother allegedly left him alone and went to Montego Bay to withdraw cash.

After 45 minutes, she returned home and did not see her son. She, however, did not report him missing to the police.

When she woke up Tuesday morning and went outside, she allegedly noticed something under a banana tree and asked her neighbour to check. It turned out to be her son.

The police were called and upon their arrival, the body of the seven-year-old was seen lying face down in bushes.

Spence was subsequently arrested and charged with child neglect.