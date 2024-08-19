Mother-daughter dreams come true for SVL Golden Ticket winner in Paris

Chloleen Daley-Muschett, corporate communications and public relations manager at Supreme Ventures Limited, expressed her delight in being part of the experience, stating, ‘At SVL, we are committed to creating extraordinary experiences for our customers. It has been an absolute pleasure to watch Kerriane and her mother enjoy Paris and the Olympic Games. This Golden Ticket initiative embodies our dedication to rewarding our loyal customers in truly unique and memorable ways.’

Kerriane’s journey in Paris is a shining example of SVL’s commitment to providing exceptional rewards and experiences for its customers.

The company remains dedicated to creating opportunities that bring joy and unforgettable moments to the Jamaican community.<img alt="" class="hover-shadow cursor" src="https://loopnewslive.blob.core.windows.net/liveimage/sites/default/files/derrick_cotterell_gary_peart_radcliffe_daley_ian_kelly_kaliese_spencer_carter_kamal_powell_kerriane_mcbean_opal_swaby_paris_olympics_svl_golden_ticket_winner_lifestyle_aug_16_2024_1_13683ad38057019f514394aca1d26611.jpg" title="L: Team Jamaica showed their support in Paris! (L-R) Derrick Cotterell, chairman, Derrimon Trading; Supreme Ventures Limited Executive Chairman Gary Peart; Radcliffe Daley Jamaica Olympic Association Executive; and Ian Kelly Chef de Mission of Team Jamaica.