Mother of prison warder disappointed with 10-yr sentence of son’s kill Loop Jamaica

The mother of the prison warder who was fatally stabbed by an inmate at the St Catherine Adult Correctional Centre two years ago is said to be disappointed with the 10-year sentence recently handed down to the perpetrator.

Jimel Westney was just six weeks into his dream job when he was violently killed on November 13, 2020.

Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator Matthew Samuda, spoke to the mother’s pain during his recent contribution to the State of the Nation Debate in the Senate.

“A young man who had the ambition of serving this nation as a correctional officer. Indeed he did serve, but his service was cut short when he was viciously stabbed to death at the St Catherine Adult Correctional Centre on November 13 of 2020. He had only been on the job for a month and two weeks,” Samuda noted.

“I was advised that recently, the man culpable of stabbing correctional officer Westney to death pleaded guilty to manslaughter and I gather was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment,” Samuda told his colleagues while acknowledging that the sentencing range for manslaughter varies from a fine to the possibility of life imprisonment.

Samuda, who was previously minister without portfolio in the Ministry of National Security, noted that at the time of Westney’s murder he had oversight for the correctional service.

“So naturally, only a few days ago, I got a message from his mother. She reflected on how his life was brutally taken by an inmate. She felt it unjust that the man, who took her son’s life, was sentenced to only 10 years behind bars,” he shared.

“She’s in deep pain and feels wronged by the justice system,” Samuda added.

The government senator said that while he understood that plea deals are arrived at sometimes and that at times sentences are influenced by mitigating circumstances, “I must confess I feel the pain of Jimel Westney’s mother and understand why in this instance she feels wronged by the system and she’s not alone”.

Samuda said that it is true that many times the court hands down sentences that appear just “and I commend our judiciary for their commitment to putting in the hard work under sometimes challenging circumstances.

He added: “Indeed, many of our judges are among the best in the world. However, it is also true that there are instances where it appears to me that the sentences handed down to brutal killers support the case for the executive branch and the legislature as a matter of policy, to contemplate the brutality of some who exist among us and draw a line in the sand.”

Taking a swipe at lobby group Jamaicans for Justice, Samuda said: “Regardless of what groups such as Jamaicans for Justice may say, again let me reiterate: I support the call for a 30-year mandatory minimum penalty for murderers in Jamaica. A mandatory minimum penalty for violent crimes is a useful tool for social engineering.”

Following on the passage of the new Firearms Act that took effect in October and which has provisions for a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years up to life imprisonment for persons found in breach of its provisions, Prime Minister Andrew Holness recently announced that legislation will shortly be enacted that will see convicted murderers sentenced to a mandatory minimum of 30 years behind bars.