Mother, son charged for ‘gun found under couch in house’ they occupied Loop Jamaica

Operation Relentless II continues to reap success in Westmoreland, the police have stated.

In a release on Thursday, the police said a Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine containing seventeen 9mm rounds of ammunition is the latest illegal firearm to be added to the list of seizures since the start of the operation.

A man and his mother have been arrested and charged in connection with the seizure.

They are:

o Rasi Hyde, 27, of White Hall, Negril in the parish.

o Annette Plummer, 43, of the same address.

The police said an operation was carried out on Nampriel Road in Negril on Wednesday, September 28 between 8pm and 11:05 pm.

During the operation, the police searched a house that was occupied by the mother and her son, and reportedly found the illegal firearm hidden under a couch.

The two were charged with illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

Their court date has not yet been finalised.