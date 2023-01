Residents of Providence in Manchester recoiled in horror at the murder of a woman and her son in the Christiana community today.

They were discovered on Tuesday morning at their home.

Police reports are that 53-year-old Althea Rowe and her son, 35-year-old Cleon Palmer, were found dead about 11am.

Police investigators theorise that the two were killed on Saturday, new year’s eve, by unknown assailants.

Investigations are ongoing.