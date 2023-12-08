Mother who hurled baby to death from housetop remains hospitalised Loop Jamaica

The St James police are probing the grisly death of a five-month-old girl who succumbed to injuries she sustained after being flung by her mother from the roof of a three-floor building where they live in St James on Wednesday evening.

The infant reportedly died at hospital on Thursday.

The mother, who reportedly then consumed bleach and jumped to the ground from the second floor of the building after the dastardly act, ostensibly in an attempt to take her own life, has since been hospitalised.

The house where it all happened.

Loop News understands that a heated argument developed between the mother and the child’s father at their Barrett Hall, St James home, when she hurled the infant from the house top.

The mother and her baby were taken to hospital, after which the infant died, while the mother remains in hospital.