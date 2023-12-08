Mother who hurled baby to death from housetop remains hospitalised Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Mother who hurled baby to death from housetop remains hospitalised Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Mona High win first-ever Manning Cup title

Another round of SOEs declared for five parishes, police division

Uncle and nephew among four killed in St Elizabeth gun attacks

Liverpool GK Alisson returns to full training after hamstring injury

US and Mexico submit joint bid to host 2027 Women’s World Cup

Mother who hurled baby to death from housetop remains hospitalised

FESGAS powers tasty bites for Suga Lifestyle Trade Show

INDECOM probing fatal shooting of ‘gunslinger’ by cops in Westmoreland

The IOC confirms Russian athletes can compete at Paris Olympics

Ex-cop shot and killed by gunmen in Kingston

Friday Dec 08

20°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

5 hrs ago

The child that was flung to her death by her mother from the top of a three-floor house in Barrett Hall, St James on Wednesday evening.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The St James police are probing the grisly death of a five-month-old girl who succumbed to injuries she sustained after being flung by her mother from the roof of a three-floor building where they live in St James on Wednesday evening.

The infant reportedly died at hospital on Thursday.

The mother, who reportedly then consumed bleach and jumped to the ground from the second floor of the building after the dastardly act, ostensibly in an attempt to take her own life, has since been hospitalised.

The house where it all happened.

Loop News understands that a heated argument developed between the mother and the child’s father at their Barrett Hall, St James home, when she hurled the infant from the house top.

The mother and her baby were taken to hospital, after which the infant died, while the mother remains in hospital.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Mona High win first-ever Manning Cup title

Jamaica News

Another round of SOEs declared for five parishes, police division

Jamaica News

Uncle and nephew among four killed in St Elizabeth gun attacks

More From

Entertainment

Aidonia takes a break to focus on ‘birth of child’

Dancehall artiste Aidonia has announced that he will be taking a break from recording music for a few months to focus on family, especially the birth of his soon-to-be born child.
“I will be t

Sport

Liverpool GK Alisson returns to full training after hamstring injury

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has returned to full training ahead of Saturday’s game at Crystal Palace.
The Brazil international has missed the past three matches si

See also

Jamaica News

St Catherine crash claims life of young cop

A policeman who is completing his probationary period, died at Linstead Hospital in St Catherine from injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle crash in the parish on Thursday.
Loop News understands

Caribbean News

The UWI appoints five new professors

The University of the West Indies (The UWI) has promoted five of its finest academics to the rank of Professor.
In a statement, the UWI said the new professors are experts in the fields of Special

Jamaica News

Taxi driver goes to cops to make report, is arrested

A taxi operator who went to the Negril Police Station to make a report on Wednesday was arrested after it was discovered that he had more than 50 outstanding warrants.
Twenty-eight-year-old Damion

Jamaica News

Elderly woman escapes injury in freak accident on Constant Spring Road

An elderly woman narrowly escaped injury when the jeep in which she was travelling collided with a garbage truck on Constant Spring Road in St Andrew late on Thursday morning.
According to one of t

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols