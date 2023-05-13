Mother’s Day gift ideas as told by moms Loop Jamaica

Mothers and mother figures are special and deserve to be celebrated everyday. However, we all show them extra love on Mother’s Day, and tomorrow will be no different.

Sometimes, though, it can be a bit challenging to find that perfect gift for the women who nurture us and are always there for us, irrespective of our age.

So, even if you’re a bit last-minute and only now trying to figure out that perfect gift for the mothers in your life, we have five ideas that are definite wins. And, you don’t only have to take our word for it.

We chatted with a few mothers to find out some of the gifts they’ve received for Mother’s Day throughout the years, and they shared the reason they were special. Check out five ideas that are bound to put a smile on your mom’s face:

Digital photo frame

A mother of three shared that one of her most treasured gifts is a digital photo frame. She said she loves walking by the frame and catching a glimpse of various cherished memories. She said, too, that being able to update the photos when she makes new memories is a bonus.

So you heard it, a digital photo frame might be that gift your mom did not know she wanted. You’ll brighten up her life daily. Pre-load some of your favourite pics as a sweet surprise.

Gift certificate for a spa day

While pointing out that the occasional spa day is part of her routine, a mom of a toddler said she got a gift certificate for a spa day from her partner and felt seen, appreciated and understood. Though a simple gesture, she appreciated that her partner recognised that she needed a break and opted to show that he understood self-care was important.

Now, you can decide on the spa and the specific service for pampering your mom, but a gift certificate makes the cut.

Mother’s Day cards

A mom who lost her child a few years ago shared that one of the things she enjoys doing today is looking back at the cards she received for Mother’s Day over the years. Each has a different message, written by her child, that are cherished reminders for her today. She held on to them over the years and is very happy she did.

So, if you are considering a card for Mother’s Day, that’s among the “perfect” gifts. Be sure to add your personal touch because no one knows your mom better than you do.

Home-cooked meal

A mom with three adult children said they cooked her a meal and spent the day with her. Not too fussy? We agree. There were other gifts, too, but what she appreciated the most was that for that Mother’s Day, her usually busy children made her their priority for the entire day.

It was more than a visit to check on her; they were present and chose to prepare a meal, which is something she enjoyed doing for them when they were growing up.

So, personally whipping up your mom’s favourite meal on Mother’s Day might also be the icing on the cake for her.

Personalised jewellery

One mom shared that she received a bracelet years ago with her children’s initials engraved in it. To her, it was a thoughtful gift that is a reminder of her children’s love. It is a piece of jewellery she wears it all the time.

So, whether it is a bracelet or necklace, add a personal message so your mom knows how much she means to you.

If these are already part of your Mother’s Day plans, kudos to you! They made the cut for these moms, so just might be among your mom’s favourites, too!