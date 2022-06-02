MOTM: Saint docs new faces, #TheChins book Ralph Lauren, more | Loop Jamaica

Mother-daughter duo Staceyann and Zuri Chin have landed themselves a spot in Ralph Lauren’s 2022 Pride campaign – filed under ‘stories of thought and change’.

Well, if you happen to be on Instagram, and happened to scroll over to Ralph Lauren’s page, you may have seen spoken-word poet, performing artist, and activist Staceyann Chin and her daughter Zuri, whom you may remember most recently protesting with peers outside the British High Commission upon the arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in March.

Well, this time around the duo makes the headlines in protest, but for a different cause: A celebration of Pride month.

A screengrab from the Ralph Lauren website, which features all the ‘Authors of the American dream’. (Photo: ralphlauren.com)

“I used to want to change the world so that I can get married. I used to want to change the world so I can be free. But now I want to change the world so that [my daughter] can be free,” Chin shared in an interview with American journalist and editor Phillip Picardi.

The feature, which explores the journeys of LGBTQIA+ leaders –including #StaceyannChin, #KeithBoykin, and #ArielNicholson— also honours and challenges the meanings of Pride through its past, present, and future, and is accompanied by a 30-year history of support from the Ralph Lauren team.

(L) South Side, Parade Gardens resident Junior Robinson is photographed by SAINT CEO Deiwght Peters after making the cut for the agency’s Community Model Search at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel. (R) (From left) Krystal Plunkett, Javani Walters, and Joanna-Belle Seaton were among the selected models, chosen by Peters.

More, more, more SAINTs go marching in

Hundreds of model hopefuls converged upon the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel for SAINT International’s Community Model Search last Saturday.

Picture young men and women queued up in the garden of the New Kingston property, anxiously awaiting the final word from SAINT CEO Deiwght Peters.

The result was positive for 24-year-old Southside, Parade Gardens resident Junior Robinson, who was advised to test his chances at the audition by a German model friend.

“I did extensive research before going,” the dreadlocked tour guide told Loop Lifestyle. Meanwhile, 16-year-old Krystal Plunkett, who was accompanied by her mother and aunt, counted among the ranks of the shortlisted 11.

The fifth-form Bridgeport High School student was expectedly overjoyed. “It feels amazing to know I was selected from the hundreds who attended. This really boosts my confidence because I always wanted to be a model,” shared the teenager who calls Waterford, Portmore home.

Like many at Saturday’s audition, 19-year-old Javani Walters – a Bay Farm Road resident, who presently works at Devon House in the ice cream packaging department – disclosed that at his alma mater, Jose Marti Technical High, “they used to have this club, Model with a Purpose, where we would train to become models in the future. We even went as far as modelling for small stores so I always had that thing for [modelling].”

The overwhelming turnout at the Pegasus was a fitting wrap for the two-month-long search and left Peters poised for a new chapter.

“It’s the biggest search I’ve done in some time and I discovered many fresh, promising faces,” Peters revealed to Loop Lifestyle.

The casting crew visited St Thomas, St Mary, Clarendon, St Elizabeth, St James, and ended in Kingston.

“Jamaica is blessed with remarkably stunning model talent perfect for the international fashion industry, and SAINT is positioning for the next generation. It was a pleasure to see the hundreds of young persons who came out across the country, and I’m planning for even bigger searches later this summer.”

Jamaican model Kyla Ramsey for Etro, Pre-Fall 2022 collection. (Photos: via Instagram)

Kyla Ramsey struck Etro, styles in Brandon Maxwell pre-fall designs

Jamaican model Kyla Ramsey gave several lessons in composition and high-fashion modelling with two new campaigns for Etro and Brandon Maxwell campaigns shot recently.

And, despite our shortcomings in listing every striking accomplishment, the glamazon keeps churning out more and more #MOTM content.

Ramsey was also cast for Brandon Maxwell’s Pre-Fall 2022 collection preview. (Photos: via Instagram)

Though she had partners in the Brandon Maxwell campaign – shot by Blair Getz Mezibov – for Etro, Ramsey rode solo in an e-commerce editorial.

Other sightings of Ramsey include stunning editorials in Vogue Spain and Vogue Arabia; a lookbook shoot for Spanish clothing and accessories retailer Pull&Bear; and landing the April ’22 cover of Issue Magazine’s Beauty publication.

[email protected]