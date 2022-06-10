MOTM: Wayne Booth and Naki Depass are working women! | Loop Jamaica

SAINT International models Wayne Booth and Naki Depass have the coveted roles of taking their industry to new heights behind every lens.

This week was no different, the dynamic Jamaicans were again spotted in high-fashion editorials for more international magazines and we can’t seem to get enough.

This week’s edition of MOTM highlights their efforts in today’s fashion landscape: from Naki’s recent spin in L’Officiel Hommes Tu?rkiye to Wayne’s stunning editorial by David Roemer in Madame Figaro, there’s lots to report.

Loop News goes in!

Naki Depass

Three days ago, images from a L’Officiel Hommes Tu?rkiye editorial dubbed Modern Fairies were released by the stylist Samet Cetinkaya.

Around the same time, Depass hit the runway in New York City for Christopher John Rogers’ Collection 010.

But, before that, Depass appeared in a garish editorial for Elle Greece by photographer Thanassis Krikis. This was followed by a more subdued, minimal style with an editorial for Madame Figaro (also in Greece).

And, we reckon that her stint with the Grecians also included a sojourn to Nice, Greece, where she was photographed for Katerina Vassou’s Spring/Summer 2022 jewellery collection: P?riple, which translates to ‘journey or trek’.

Wayne Booth

Wayne Booths’ Better by the Water editorial in Conde Nast Traveller, UK, was not enough fashion for the gorgeous gal.

Once she was back in her stomping grounds in New York, Booth was met with a lookbook shoot for Ouisa’s Spring/Summer 2022 catalogue, then graced the pages of Madame Figaro in a Jaune Absolu-titled editorial.

Wayne scored another editorial for fashion mag Contributor Magazine that was just as vivid as the ones before.

It seems her work in the tropics caught the attention of first-generation Guyanese-American designer Marrisa Wilson, who chose Booth to rock her Fall ’21 Josephine Plisse Knit Jumpsuit.

