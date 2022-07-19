Motorcycle burst into flame; crash on Old Harbour main road | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Motorcycle burst into flame; crash on Old Harbour main road
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Motorcycle burst into flame; crash on Old Harbour main road

Crash on Old Harbour Bay main road

There are conflicting reports about a crash involving a motorcyclist on the Old Harbour Bay main road, St Catherine.

Some onlookers reported that the driver of the motorcycle attempted to pull off a stunt and was trying to wheelie when he lost control and crashed along the roadway at about 3:00 pm on Monday.

Onlooker trying to extinguish the blaze after the motorcycle burst into flames

What is clear however is that the motorcyclist is thankful after he narrowly escaped death and managed to walk away from the incident with cuts and bruises.

One alleged eyewitness reported that after the driver lost control, the bike later exploded, this was just minutes after the driver managed to haul himself to a safe distance from the burning bike.

