Motorcycle smashes through shop after driver ‘faints due to heat’ | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Motorcycle smashes through shop after driver ‘faints due to heat’ | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

Haaland set for EPL debut for Manchester City at West Ham

Hanover man charged with grievous sexual assault of 14-y-o

INDECOM probe: ‘Man seen running with gun, shot dead in Spanish Town’

Motorcycle smashes through shop after driver ‘faints due to heat’

4 ‘robbers’ held after cops intercept car in St Elizabeth, gun seized

Brother of Antiguan PM found guilty of raping 13-year-old girl

Chief Justice hammers cops for weak investigative work on ‘Clans’ case

PT Association wants stiffer fines for teachers without licences

19.9 per cent COVID-positivity rate; 120 new cases, no death recorded

Roach added to West Indies squad for first Bangladesh test

Thursday Jun 16

25?C
World News
Loop News

2 hrs ago

Motorcycle smashes through shop after driver ‘faints due to heat’

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A motorcycle smashed into a shop after its driver allegedly fainted due to the heat in Thailand.

Footage shows how the bike suddenly lurched forward, hitting a steel pole before barrelling into the rice shop in Uthai Thani province on May 29.

The driver, 54, had reportedly just finished running errands and was kick-starting the vehicle’s engine but accidentally twisted the accelerator handle as she was doing so.

She then crashed into the shop and hit the storekeeper, who was busy plucking white hairs from her head.

Neither of the women was seriously injured.

A worker from a neighbouring store ran to their aid.

The motorist later claimed that she had blacked out after staying for so long under the scorching sun, with temperatures soaring to above 32 degrees Celsius on the day of the crash.

She has compensated the store owner for the damage and won’t be facing any legal charges.

Source

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Haaland set for EPL debut for Manchester City at West Ham

Jamaica News

Hanover man charged with grievous sexual assault of 14-y-o

Jamaica News

INDECOM probe: ‘Man seen running with gun, shot dead in Spanish Town’

More From

Sport

Boyz qualify for Gold Cup after 1-1 draw with Mexico in Nations League

Jamaica and Mexico battled to a 1-1 draw in their League A first-leg fixture of the 2022-23 Concacaf Nations League (CNL) game on Tuesday night at the National Stadium in Kingston.
The result means

Sport

See also

Shanieka Ricketts wins triple jump in Turku

Jamaica’s world silver medallist Shanieka Ricketts won the women’s triple jump at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland today.
Ricketts led throughout, opening with 14.10m and improving to 14.35m

Sport

Jamaica win Women’s T20 Blaze title on dramatic final day

Jamaica were crowned champions of the Women’s T20 Blaze as they recorded a massive 124-run victory against Leeward Islands on the final day of the tournament in Guyana on Tuesday.
There was tension

Jamaica News

Bodies wrapped in tarpaulin found in car

The police on Wednesday discovered two bodies in a Toyota Probox motor car in a section of Portmore, St Catherine.
The bodies, found in the trunk of the motor vehicle, were wrapped in tarpaulins.

Jamaica News

Deadly violence in old capital as gun attack captured on CCTV footage

Police increase presence, impose 48-hour curfew

Jamaica News

16-y-o wounded in attempt to rob licensed gun holder, charged

A 16-year-old boy is to face the court on charges of assault with intent to rob and illegal possession of a firearm following an incident at a location in Kingston 20 two weeks ago.
He is a minor,

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols