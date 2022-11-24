Motorcyclist dead after crash on Marcus Garvey Drive Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Motorcyclist dead after crash on Marcus Garvey Drive Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Everything Fresh shares slip on Wednesday

Motorcyclist dies in crash on Marcus Garvey Drive

Embolo scores, Switzerland beat Cameroon 1-0 at World Cup

TEF head calls on young persons to help build a better Jamaica

Legislation coming to provide stiffer penalties for murder

NBA-leading Celtics bounce back from loss to beat Mavericks

Young American fugitive nabbed by cops in Manchester

Need to relax or ease sore muscles? Try one of these popular massages

Qatar World Cup 2022 schedule: Thursday, November 24

Government revenues soar

Thursday Nov 24

24?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

37 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A motorcyclist died as a result of injuries he sustained in a vehicular collision on Marcus Garvey Drive, Kingston 14 on Wednesday, November 23.

The deceased has been identified as 43-year-old Herbert Reid of Nelson Street, Denham Town in Kingston 14.

Reports are that at about 10:45 am, the driver of a Toyota Wish motor car, stopped along the roadway to make checks on his car bumper. While looking at the vehicle, Reid’s motorcycle collided into the rear of the Toyota Wish.

Reid sustained multiple injuries and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Denham Town police are investigating.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Business

Everything Fresh shares slip on Wednesday

Jamaica News

Motorcyclist dies in crash on Marcus Garvey Drive

FIFA World Cup(TM)

Embolo scores, Switzerland beat Cameroon 1-0 at World Cup

More From

Jamaica News

Jamaican, a former footballer, implicated in US bank robbery

A Jamaican, who sources say once played football for Rusea’s High School in Hanover, was arraigned on Monday in connection with last week’s armed robbery of Rockland Trust Bank in Vineyard Haven,

Jamaica News

See also

Water arch welcome in Jamaica as direct flights from Italy return

The return of direct flights from Italy is being hailed by local stakeholders as a major boost for air connectivity out of Europe and for the upcoming winter tourist season.
“The addition of th

Jamaica News

Ocho Rios Primary VP and parent charged after alleged ‘tussle’

The St Ann police have confirmed that the vice-principal of Ocho Rios Primary School and a parent have been charged following an alleged physical confrontation between both parties at the school on Mo

Entertainment

Grenadian Mr Killa wins Best Reggae and Dancehall Award at AFRIMMA

Mr Killa was announced as the winner of the Best Reggae and Dancehall category at Saturday evening’s African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA).
The Grenadian Soca superstar was voted as the category’

FIFA World Cup(TM)

Qatar World Cup 2022 schedule: Wednesday, November 23

Day 4 of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar comes your way today with two of the Concacaf teams – Costa Rica and Canada in action.
Canada return to soccer’s biggest stage for the first time sin

Business

University couple turns pain into purpose

When Norval Mendez took the microphone at the N.C.B. Foundation’s Youth Empowerment Summit (YES) last Saturday, no one could anticipate the powerful testimony of struggle and triumph that would follow

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols