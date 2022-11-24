Motorcyclist dead after crash on Marcus Garvey Drive Loop Jamaica

A motorcyclist died as a result of injuries he sustained in a vehicular collision on Marcus Garvey Drive, Kingston 14 on Wednesday, November 23.

The deceased has been identified as 43-year-old Herbert Reid of Nelson Street, Denham Town in Kingston 14.

Reports are that at about 10:45 am, the driver of a Toyota Wish motor car, stopped along the roadway to make checks on his car bumper. While looking at the vehicle, Reid’s motorcycle collided into the rear of the Toyota Wish.

Reid sustained multiple injuries and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Denham Town police are investigating.