Motorcyclist dead, female injured as ‘bike’ crashes into parked truck Loop Jamaica

A motorcyclist is dead and his female pillion admitted to hospital following a crash on Marcus Garvey Drive on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as 60-year-old Nicholas Golding, a morgue attendant of Hibiscus Avenue, Kingston 11.

Reports from the Newport West Police are that at about 7:40 pm, Golding was driving his motorcycle towards Portmore, St Catherine when on reaching a section of the roadway; he collided with an International motor truck, that was parked on the roadway.

The police were summoned and Golding along with his female pillion were transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The female was admitted in stable condition. Investigations continue.