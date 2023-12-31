Motorcyclist dies after stunt goes wrong on Portland roadway Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Motorcyclist dies after stunt goes wrong on Portland roadway Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Crab Circle whistleblower ‘Nadine’ is Loop Ja’s Personality for 2023

Motorcyclist dies after stunt goes wrong on Portland roadway

‘Step back and rethink…,’ senior cop advises gangsters

Jamaican-born former US army man gets bail on gun, ammo charges

Congo’s President Tshisekedi declared winner of controversial election

NCB CEO Bruce Bowen picks SickKids-C’bean for Grant a Wish

Newsmaker of the Week: Another big gang trial looming?

Jamaica on course to provide potable water to all, says Samuda

Woman granted bail re alleged involvement in big workplace robbery

Hot in 2023: Standout personalities in business

Monday Jan 01

14°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

10 hrs ago

Biker crashes in Portland

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A motorcyclist died from injuries he sustained when he collided into a minibus while performing a stunt on the St Margaret’s Bay main road in Portland on Saturday.

A video of the two-vehicle bang-up has gone viral on social media.

The deceased is Rushawn Miller of Black Hill district, Portland.

Police reported that about 3:15 pm on Saturday, Miller was driving the motorcycle when he attempted to do a ‘wheelie’ and lost control of the unit, which slammed into a white minibus that was being driven in the opposite direction.

Miller was flung from the motorcycle upon impact, and sustained multiple injuries. He died at hospital.

In the viral video that appeared to have been recorded by another motorcyclist, Miller can be seen driving on both sides of the roadway.

He then attempted to drive the motorcycle on one wheel across the median into the opposite side of the roadway, where he was hit by the oncoming minibus.

“No fadda Gad (God), no!” shouted the videographer after the collision occurred.

Miller was seen lying on the side of the road before the video ended.

There have been mixed reactions to the video on social media, with some persons blaming the motorcyclist for causing his own death, while others insisted that the minibus driver should have slowed down.

“I’m praying for him (the motorcyclist) and his family. We all did silly stuff when we were young. It’s not the time to play blame game,” said a man on Facebook.

“The bus driver could have slowed down when he saw him (the motorcyclist) from afar,” a woman suggested.

“Young people do crazy things. Prayers for his family,” she added.

Another woman disagreed with that view, arguing that the bus driver should not be blamed.

“He (motorcyclist) was the one who swerved into the bus. Watch the video again,” she stated.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Crab Circle whistleblower ‘Nadine’ is Loop Ja’s Personality for 2023

Jamaica News

Motorcyclist dies after stunt goes wrong on Portland roadway

Jamaica News

‘Step back and rethink…,’ senior cop advises gangsters

More From

Jamaica News

See also

Motorcyclist dies after stunt goes wrong on Portland roadway

A motorcyclist died from injuries he sustained when he collided into a minibus while performing a stunt on the St Margaret’s Bay main road in Portland on Saturday.
A video of the two-vehicle bang-

Jamaica News

Crab Circle whistleblower ‘Nadine’ is Loop Ja’s Personality for 2023

In a move that would cost her heavily in terms of anxiety, fear and loss of income, long-time Crab Circle vendor, 48-year-old Nadine Francis, in October took on the grossly unpopular role of being a w

Jamaica News

Transport Authority to raise wrecking fees on January 2

The Transport Authority (TA) will be increasing wrecking fees across Jamaica, starting on Tuesday, January 2.
The charge for towing cars from within five kilometres of a pound will rise from $8,000

Jamaica News

Woman granted bail re alleged involvement in big workplace robbery

A woman who is charged for an alleged role in the robbery of a phone store where she was employed in Claremont, St Ann, was granted $200,000 bail when she appeared in the St Ann Parish Court.
Betto

Our Endz

KFC, OPM, Food for the Poor treat over 1,000 youth for Christmas

In the spirit of generosity and community outreach, Quick Service Restaurant leader Restaurants of Jamaica (KFC) has extended its commitment to the season of giving by contributing 1,200 meals to bene

Jamaica News

Newsmaker of the Week: Another big gang trial looming?

31 suspected ‘Clans’ gangsters nabbed by cops over nine months

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols