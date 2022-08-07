Motorcyclist dies from crash in St Ann Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Motorcyclist dies from crash in St Ann Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Ex-rebel taking oath as Colombia president in historic shift

Motorcyclist dies from crash in St Ann

Jamaica 60 celebrations head to Montego Bay in the west

Independence Grand Gala: A spectacle indeed!

Thompson-Herah credits husband’s presence for improved performances

Man described as ‘humble soul’ killed in St James double shooting

Our Angel all set for Jamaica Oaks

Anne Heche in hospital, ‘stable’ after fiery car crash

Shift in war’s front seen as ships cleared to leave Ukraine

‘Armed robber held with some of loot’ after pouncing on woman in Kgn

Sunday Aug 07

31?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

1 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A 28-year-old motorcyclist died as a result of injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle crash along the Discovery Bay main road in St Ann on Thursday.

The deceased is Jeffery Broadie of Stewarts Castle, Duncans in Trelawny.

The police reported that at about 9pm, Broadie was driving a motorcycle along the roadway when he lost control of the vehicle and collided into a Toyota Hiace motor truck.

The injured man was rushed to the hospital, where he died while being treated.

The Discovery Bay police are probing the development.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

World News

Ex-rebel taking oath as Colombia president in historic shift

Jamaica News

Motorcyclist dies from crash in St Ann

Jamaica News

Jamaica 60 celebrations head to Montego Bay in the west

More From

Sport

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce runs world-leading 100m time in Poland

Shericka Jackson logged yet another impressive victory as the Jamaican won the women’s 200m with plenty in hand in 21.84

Sport

See also

Commonwealth Games: Thompson-Herah sets Games record to take 200m gold

Janieve Russell retained the women’s 400m title while her Jamaican teammate Shiann Salmon took the silver medal

Sport

World U20: Jamaica shatter women’s 4x100m world record in Cali

Jamaica were upgraded to silver in the men’s 4x100m as race winners South Africa were disqualified for a lane infringement

Sport

Ricketts sets Commonwealth Games record to win triple jump gold

Jamaica’s Shanieka Ricketts captured the gold medal in the women’s triple jump at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England on Friday.
Ricketts put down a big marker in the first round. The two

Sport

World U20: Gold for Kerrica Hill as Jamaica finish 2nd on medal table

The standout individual performer of the day was undoubtedly Hill, who powered to gold in the women’s 100m hurdles in a championship record

Sport

World U20 Champs: Lyston wins 200m gold, Reid takes bronze

Jamaica’s Brianna Lyston secured her first major championship medal with gold in the women’s 200m at the World Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia on Friday.
The 18-year-old clocked 22.65 seco

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols