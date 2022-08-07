Motorcyclist dies from crash in St Ann Loop Jamaica

A 28-year-old motorcyclist died as a result of injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle crash along the Discovery Bay main road in St Ann on Thursday.

The deceased is Jeffery Broadie of Stewarts Castle, Duncans in Trelawny.

The police reported that at about 9pm, Broadie was driving a motorcycle along the roadway when he lost control of the vehicle and collided into a Toyota Hiace motor truck.

The injured man was rushed to the hospital, where he died while being treated.

The Discovery Bay police are probing the development.