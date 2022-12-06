Motorcyclist held during stop and search, box with ammunition seized Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
A team of officers assigned to the Westmoreland Police Division seized several rounds of ammunition during an operation in Georges Plain, in the parish on Monday, December 05.

One man was taken into custody in relation to this seizure.

Reports from the Savanna-la-Mar police are that at about 3:40 pm, lawmen were in the area when a motorcyclist was signaled to stop.

The driver was searched and a box containing fourteen 9mm rounds of ammunition was taken from him. He was subsequently taken into custody; however, his identity is being withheld pending further investigation

